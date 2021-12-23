Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.20

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 15806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt cut shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,371.50.

Get Bunzl alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.