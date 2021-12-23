Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.34

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.34 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05), with a volume of 364,561 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £18.84 million and a P/E ratio of -41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.34.

In other Byotrol news, insider David Thomas Traynor acquired 244,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £9,766.20 ($12,902.89).

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

