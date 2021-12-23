Bytecoin (BCN) Tops One Day Volume of $18,327.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $47.02 million and $18,327.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.44 or 0.00407663 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.