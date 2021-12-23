BZEdge Achieves Market Cap of $493,207.54 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $493,207.54 and approximately $18.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00056479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.75 or 0.07972679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,053.87 or 1.00064282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00072737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007233 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

