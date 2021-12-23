C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. 4,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.3249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 10.55%.

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

