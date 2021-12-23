C3.ai (TSX:AI) Trading 0.4% Higher

C3.ai Inc (TSX:AI) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.99 and last traded at C$13.89. 21,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$13.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.23.

About C3.ai (TSX:AI)

C3.ai, Inc is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems.

