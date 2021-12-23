CaixaPay (CXP) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.04 or 0.08043240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00074839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.57 or 0.99575538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007030 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

