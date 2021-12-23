California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $41.39, but opened at $42.46. California Resources shares last traded at $42.27, with a volume of 1,284 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $130,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,473 shares of company stock worth $26,907,316 in the last 90 days.

Get California Resources alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth about $170,140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 165.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at $36,001,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at $41,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 572.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 915,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.