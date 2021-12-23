Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to post $173.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.43 million and the lowest is $172.50 million. Calix posted sales of $170.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $672.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.40 million to $676.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $741.61 million, with estimates ranging from $736.42 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital raised their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. Calix has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $6,913,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,929 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Calix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after acquiring an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Calix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after buying an additional 165,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Calix by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Calix by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,588,000 after buying an additional 228,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Calix by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,400,000 after buying an additional 72,903 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

