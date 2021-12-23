Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $91,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,190,988 shares of company stock valued at $397,784,750. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $330.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $919.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.49. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

