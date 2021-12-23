Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,197 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $87,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.73 and its 200-day moving average is $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.07 billion, a PE ratio of 139.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

