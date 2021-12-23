Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 48,988 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,988 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $26,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 894,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,698 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,806 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,716. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $167.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.10 and its 200 day moving average is $239.25. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

