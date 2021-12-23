Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman Sells $5,146,880.88 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total value of $5,146,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
D Keith Oden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 17th, D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19.
Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.49. 372,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,202. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.91 and a 200-day moving average of $152.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
