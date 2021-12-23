Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman Sells $5,146,880.88 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total value of $5,146,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

D Keith Oden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.49. 372,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,202. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.91 and a 200-day moving average of $152.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

