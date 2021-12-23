Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$60.00 target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.33.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$28.67 and a 52 week high of C$55.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.5999998 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$309,071.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,196,289.29. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total transaction of C$992,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,345,373.35. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,450 shares of company stock worth $16,749,394.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

