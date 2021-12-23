Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.25

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.25 and traded as high as C$36.68. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$36.62, with a volume of 209,893 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CU shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.25. The stock has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

