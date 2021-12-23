Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.25

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.25 and traded as high as C$36.68. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$36.62, with a volume of 209,893 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CU shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.22.
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.25. The stock has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92.
In related news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
