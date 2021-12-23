Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Stock Price Up 12%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) shares rose 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 74,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 93,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

CADL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 20.68.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $542,000.

About Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

