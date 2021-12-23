Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $186.49

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €186.49 ($209.54) and traded as high as €211.90 ($238.09). Capgemini shares last traded at €211.60 ($237.75), with a volume of 351,801 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €203.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €186.49.

Capgemini Company Profile (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.