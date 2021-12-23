Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) Upgraded to Hold by Stifel Nicolaus

Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Capital & Regional stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Capital & Regional has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

