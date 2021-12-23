Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 140,723 shares.The stock last traded at $25.04 and had previously closed at $25.00.
CSWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $584.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.
In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 4,455 shares of company stock worth $117,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 51.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
