Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 140,723 shares.The stock last traded at $25.04 and had previously closed at $25.00.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $584.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 4,455 shares of company stock worth $117,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 51.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

