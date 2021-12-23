Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$236.18.

CJT has been the topic of a number of research reports. NBF reduced their price objective on Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at C$542,587.50.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$165.91 on Thursday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$159.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$228.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$179.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$186.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$189.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 6.1399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

