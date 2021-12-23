Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading 5% Higher

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) traded up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.42. 1,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 403,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Kanner purchased 114,860 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $269,565 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,460,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,544,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

