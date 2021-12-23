Carnival Co. &’s (CCL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.14) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.14) price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

CCL traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,428.80 ($18.88). The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,472. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,410.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,526.61. The firm has a market cap of £16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of GBX 1,129 ($14.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,890.20 ($24.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

