Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$19.50 at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.18% from the stock’s previous close.
CAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.07.
Shares of TSE CAS traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.34. 820,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.94. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
