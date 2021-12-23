Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$19.50 at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.18% from the stock’s previous close.

CAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.07.

Shares of TSE CAS traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.34. 820,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.94. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

