CashBet Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $32.15 and $7.50.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

