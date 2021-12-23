CashHand Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded 52.4% lower against the dollar. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $49,420.39 and $46.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashHand alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00028345 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CashHand Profile

CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,426,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,483,660 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.