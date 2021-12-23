Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Market Cap Hits $7.82 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

