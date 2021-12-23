Castle (CSTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,121.82

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $14,121.82 and $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castle has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00280220 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009108 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010282 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003617 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00017489 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.