Castweet Trading 43.7% Higher This Week (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Castweet has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. Castweet has a total market cap of $158,950.48 and $259.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SORA (XOR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00268429 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 2,591.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.72 or 0.00026351 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Castweet Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

