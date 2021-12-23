Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $5.96. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 3,894 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
