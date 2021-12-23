Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $5.96. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 3,894 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $192,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at $5,494,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

