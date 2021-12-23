CCC Intelligent Solutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,285 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 701% compared to the average daily volume of 410 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CCCS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,616. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. Equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

