CCUniverse (UVU) Price Up 60.3% Over Last 7 Days

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 60.3% higher against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $15,332.53 and $42.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005552 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000757 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000728 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

