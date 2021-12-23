CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 12-Month High at $203.85

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $203.85 and last traded at $203.19, with a volume of 8691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.45.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $953,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,956,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in CDW by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 361,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

