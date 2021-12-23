Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,997 shares during the quarter. Cedar Fair makes up approximately 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of Cedar Fair worth $23,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

FUN opened at $51.05 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

