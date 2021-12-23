Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Stake Increased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,997 shares during the period. Cedar Fair comprises about 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of Cedar Fair worth $23,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

