CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CEL-SCI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.15. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

In other news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 409.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 23.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 144.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

