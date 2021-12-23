CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CEL-SCI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.15. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $40.91.
In other news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.
