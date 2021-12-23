Celer Network Price Hits $0.0785 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $481.18 million and $77.99 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,131,211,958 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

