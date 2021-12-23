Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 389,210 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $10.76.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,230 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Celestica by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 589,614 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Celestica by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 595,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 378,817 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Celestica by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 488,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 361,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.