Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $4.64

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.79. Celularity shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 464 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celularity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

