CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,117 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after buying an additional 6,966,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,786,000 after buying an additional 1,100,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,468,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,534,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

