Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.22

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.22 and traded as high as $51.42. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 47,140 shares trading hands.
Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.54.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 280,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 165,530 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $7,746,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENT)
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
See Also: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.