Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.22

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.22 and traded as high as $51.42. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 47,140 shares trading hands.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 280,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 165,530 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $7,746,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

