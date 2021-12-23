Centric Swap Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00055404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.35 or 0.08088230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,318.35 or 0.99865921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00073281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

