Centrifuge (CFG) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $136.12 million and approximately $963,277.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.08 or 0.08087535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00074614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,024.01 or 0.99792440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007038 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 135,007,288 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

