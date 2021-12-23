CertiK (CTK) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00003900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $119.45 million and approximately $20.05 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00057428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.41 or 0.08038937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,817.36 or 0.99994190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00054173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007219 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 60,271,754 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

