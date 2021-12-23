CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

CESDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

