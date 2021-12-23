CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Ashraf K. Malik Sells 23,458 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,199. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 264,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

