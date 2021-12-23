Chad M. Cohen Sells 10,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.40. 502,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,206. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.