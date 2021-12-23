Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 36,628 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $545,390.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $376,247.85.

On Friday, December 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,158 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $611,890.90.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $619,329.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,374 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $363,961.20.

On Friday, December 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,951 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $360,199.88.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $107,374.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $207,845.40.

On Friday, December 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $238,750.95.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $287,124.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $252,268.80.

Shares of NYSE PARR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 182,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $896.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Par Pacific by 10.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Par Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Par Pacific by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

