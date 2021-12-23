ChainX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.28 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, ChainX has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00003788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $22.92 million and $1.28 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00057185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.76 or 0.08039042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,625.06 or 0.99852984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007120 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 11,932,475 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.