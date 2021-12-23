ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Rex S. Jackson Sells 10,530 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $190,171.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.05. 7,589,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,233,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 180.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $39,488,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

