ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez Sells 4,455 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $80,457.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $19.05. 7,589,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,233,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHPT. Piper Sandler began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in ChargePoint by 2.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,331,000 after buying an additional 359,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 804.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after buying an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $171,053,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 14.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after buying an additional 581,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $72,878,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

